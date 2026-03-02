dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. dForce USD has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $147.97 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.55917927 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

