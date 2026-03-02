Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 38.4% in February

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,011 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the January 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Deswell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Royal Palms Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Deswell Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Royal Palms Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Royal Palms Capital LLC owned about 2.89% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DSWL stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. Deswell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Deswell Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: DSWL) is a China-based medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes airway management and respiratory care products. The company’s product portfolio includes laryngeal mask airways, disposable endotracheal tubes, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, humidifiers and related ventilator accessories. Deswell’s devices are used in hospitals, clinics and home-care settings to support anesthesia, emergency medicine and respiratory treatment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Deswell operates multiple manufacturing facilities that comply with international quality standards, including FDA 510(k) clearances and CE markings for many of its devices.

