DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

