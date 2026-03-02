Damian Banks Acquires 20,000 Shares of Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$36,320.00.

Boom Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services. The company also provides special hydraulic mobile cranes and low profile prime movers; access equipment, including boom lifts, knuckle booms, elevated work platforms, and travel towers.

