Damian Banks Acquires 20,000 Shares of Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks acquired 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$36,320.00.
Boom Logistics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boom Logistics
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.