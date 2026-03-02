Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $17.97. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 15,644 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 4.7%

The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

