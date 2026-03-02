CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) Short Interest Update

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,369 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 29th total of 53,864 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CTW Cayman in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CTW Cayman has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTW Cayman

CTW Cayman Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTW Cayman stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTW Cayman ( NASDAQ:CTW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of CTW stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. CTW Cayman has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($319,392.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter.

CTW Cayman Company Profile

We are a leading globally accessible, web-based gaming platform, offering players an immersive digital space through our flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. Our platform showcases a diverse selection of free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including Queen’s Blade, So I’m a Spider, So What?, and Goblin Slayer. The HTML5-based G123.jp platform removes common barriers to gameplay, such as downloads, installations, and mandatory registrations, ensuring that seamless, instant access is available to players worldwide across different types of devices, including mobile devices beyond just PCs.

