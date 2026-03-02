Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.11 Thousand

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a total market cap of $75.67 million and approximately $27.11 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,077.57 or 0.03131859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Crypto.com Staked ETH

Crypto.com Staked ETH’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 11,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,420 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official website is www.crypto.com/staking. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 11,420 with 36,420 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 2,094.7547811 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $29,868.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

