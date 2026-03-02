Critical Comparison: Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) & NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) and Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and Capstone Cos.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAPCO Security Technologies 24.70% 27.45% 23.48% Capstone Cos. N/A -63.19% -23.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NAPCO Security Technologies and Capstone Cos.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAPCO Security Technologies $181.62 million 9.15 $43.41 million $1.33 35.05 Capstone Cos. $140,000.00 26.20 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -7.39

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Cos.. Capstone Cos. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAPCO Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Capstone Cos. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Cos. has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NAPCO Security Technologies and Capstone Cos., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Capstone Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00

NAPCO Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Capstone Cos..

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Capstone Cos. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Capstone Cos.

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors. It sells its products through sales agents, as well as directly to home-goods chain retailers. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

