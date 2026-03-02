Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $12.32. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $12.0870, with a volume of 1,532,105 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.27.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $865.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,292,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,363,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company’s core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy’s integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy’s operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin’s stacked pay intervals.

