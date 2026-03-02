Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $79.9560, with a volume of 1153944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,474,000 after buying an additional 1,630,712 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

