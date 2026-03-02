Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.45 and last traded at $157.98. Approximately 15,222,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,380,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $907,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,435,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,358,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.