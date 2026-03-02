Contrasting Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) & Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shengfeng Development and Kuehne & Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengfeng Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83

Profitability

This table compares Shengfeng Development and Kuehne & Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 40.03% 8.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.1% of Shengfeng Development shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shengfeng Development and Kuehne & Nagel International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengfeng Development $504.16 million N/A $10.88 million N/A N/A Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 1.00 $1.34 billion $2.01 23.14

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Volatility and Risk

Shengfeng Development has a beta of -2.65, suggesting that its share price is 365% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services. It also provides value-added services comprising collection on delivery, customs declaration, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. The company serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

