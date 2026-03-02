Contrasting Profusa (PFSA) & The Competition

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Profusa to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profusa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -570.12% -123.56% -53.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profusa and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $61.70 million -$32.64 million 5.06

Volatility & Risk

Profusa’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profusa has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s competitors have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profusa and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 79 79 155 6 2.28

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 34.24%. Given Profusa’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Profusa competitors beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

