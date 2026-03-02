Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7220, but opened at $8.12. Continental shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 6,235 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CTTAY. Zacks Research lowered Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on Continental
Continental Price Performance
Continental Company Profile
Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.
Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Continental
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.