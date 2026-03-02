Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7220, but opened at $8.12. Continental shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 6,235 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CTTAY. Zacks Research lowered Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Continental from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Continental AG, trading on the OTC market under the ticker CTTAY, is a global technology company renowned for its wide range of automotive and industrial products. The company’s core businesses include the design, development, and manufacturing of tires for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and specialty applications, as well as advanced automotive systems such as braking solutions, vehicle stability controls, sensors and electronic safety devices.

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Hanover, Germany, Continental began as a rubber manufacturer before pioneering pneumatic tires in the late 19th century.

