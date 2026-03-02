Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.0%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.