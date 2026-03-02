Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

NYSE CODI opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $564.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 68.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

