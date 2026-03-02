Comparing Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Volatility & Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 7.52 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,328.67 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.00 -$9.71 million ($26.88) 0.00

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

