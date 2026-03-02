Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Commercial Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE CMC traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.63. 159,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.29. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,986.22. The trade was a 27.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.