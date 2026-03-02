Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.5120. Approximately 710,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,162,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCOI

Cogent Communications Stock Up 18.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.45. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 18.67%.The business had revenue of $240.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $81,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,890.78. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,362,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,664,000 after acquiring an additional 270,975 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 30.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,272,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 179,126 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.