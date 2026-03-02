CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $78.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,276. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. The trade was a 260.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,401,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 379.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 769.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 64.5% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.