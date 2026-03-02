CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 227,450 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the January 29th total of 402,402 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CISO Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CISO Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CISO Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CISO Global by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 75,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CISO Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CISO Global Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of CISO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. 93,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. CISO Global has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CISO Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CISO Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) is a cybersecurity and risk management firm that delivers a comprehensive suite of services designed to strengthen organizational defenses and ensure regulatory compliance. The company’s core offerings include managed security services, threat monitoring, incident response, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. By integrating advanced analytics, automated tooling and human expertise, CISO Global aims to protect enterprises from evolving cyber threats while maintaining the integrity of critical systems and data.

In addition to its managed security platform, CISO Global provides advisory and consulting services that cover risk and compliance management, governance framework development, security policy design and third-party risk assessments.

