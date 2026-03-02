ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

COFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

COFS stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory A. Mcconnell purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,988. This represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Petty sold 15,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,122.92. The trade was a 14.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $5,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 70.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 133,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 124,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.