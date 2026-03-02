Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $206.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $189.7390, with a volume of 4582031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.55.

In other Chevron news, CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 1,122 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $204,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after acquiring an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chevron by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 10.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175,439 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $378.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

