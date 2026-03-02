Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

IPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Chad Cowan purchased 58,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,351.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,045,087 shares in the company, valued at $888,323.95. This trade represents a 5.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brent Pfeiffenberger purchased 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,322,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,334.20. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 1,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 358.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company’s proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

