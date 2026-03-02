Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.85. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $178,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies and diagnostics for Alzheimer’s disease and related neurodegenerative disorders. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company was originally founded as Pain Therapeutics in 1998 and rebranded to Cassava Sciences in 2017. Cassava’s research program centers on small molecules designed to address underlying mechanisms of neurodegeneration rather than solely targeting amyloid plaques or tau tangles.

The company’s lead drug candidate, simufilam (formerly PTI-125), is a proprietary small molecule that aims to restore normal shape and function to the scaffolding protein filamin A, which has been implicated in impaired neuronal signaling and inflammation in Alzheimer’s patients.

Featured Articles

