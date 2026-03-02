Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,769 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,630 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101,554 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,152,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,613,000 after purchasing an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $64.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

