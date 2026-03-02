Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,906 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 125,743 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.59% of Canadian Solar worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.6% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 385,355 shares during the period. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.7% in the third quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.31. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.64 price target (up from $13.70) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.85.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is a global renewable energy company that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and system solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers. Canadian Solar offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including mono- and multi-crystalline solar cells and modules, as well as advanced energy storage and system integration solutions tailored for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In addition to manufacturing solar components, Canadian Solar provides end-to-end services encompassing project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance.

