Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 124,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,448,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 802,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

