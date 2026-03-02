Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have commented on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Camden National from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial set a $47.00 price target on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

CAC stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $781.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Camden National had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $68.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Camden National by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company’s offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

