Bybit Staked SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $57.87 Million (BBSOL)

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bybit Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $95.51 or 0.00143972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bybit Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $57.87 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bybit Staked SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.51 or 0.99419341 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bybit Staked SOL

Bybit Staked SOL’s launch date was September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,185,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3. The official website for Bybit Staked SOL is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol.

Buying and Selling Bybit Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,185,155.67248704. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 95.01011978 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,849,539.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bybit Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bybit Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.