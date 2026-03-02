Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BFLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of BFLY opened at $3.78 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 335,834 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $1,403,786.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Victor Ku sold 35,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $137,397.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 811,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,694.84. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,725,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,172,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 707.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. TD Cowen Raises PT to $6

TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Q4 Highlights

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum.

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through.

Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Seeking Alpha: Ultrasound-On-Chip

Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release

The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Zacks Rank #5

Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable (large negative net margin and negative ROE), which keeps multiples constrained and makes the stock sensitive to any miss in profitability or guidance cadence. Q4 Loss / Margin Detail

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

