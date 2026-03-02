Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHRB. DA Davidson began coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Loop Capital set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Burke & Herbert Financial Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHRB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 3.6%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Shares of BHRB opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 23.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and the parent company of Burke & Herbert Bank. The company operates as a community‐focused financial institution, offering a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products to individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

The company’s core banking services include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit, alongside digital banking platforms for online and mobile account access.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.