Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBWGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBW shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

