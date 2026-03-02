BSP Financial Group (ASX:BFL) Insider Mark Robinson Buys 4,000 Shares

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Robinson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of A$31,696.00.
BSP Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.01.
BSP Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This represents a yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. BSP Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.
About BSP Financial Group
BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, solicitor's trust, foreign currency, and business cheque accounts, as well as term deposits; personal, home, personal asset, student, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; debit and credit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic and mobile banking services; and online business banking services.
