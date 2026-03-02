Brokerages Set Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) PT at $60.85

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.8462.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fortive has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

