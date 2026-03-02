Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,757 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 29th total of 18,894 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares during the quarter. Broadway Financial accounts for about 0.7% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned about 3.74% of Broadway Financial worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with consumer loans, mortgage financing and small-business lending.

Founded in 1946, Broadway Financial has established a presence throughout the Southern California region, focusing on personalized service for individuals, families and small- to mid-sized enterprises.

