BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BV. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.10 target price on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BrightView from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get BrightView alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BV

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -685.50 and a beta of 1.25. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.91 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 10,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $385,200. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BrightView by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 172,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 2.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.