Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $265,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,368,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,115.06. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,412,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.