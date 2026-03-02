BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$180.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.38.
Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.
