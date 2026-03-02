Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI) Short Interest Up 39.7% in February

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 116,007 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 29th total of 83,030 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 84,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ICOI opened at $12.51 on Monday. Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $65.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to generate monthly income by investing in options tied to Coinbase (COIN) stock, utilizing a covered call strategy to capitalize on market volatility.

