bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.19 and last traded at $120.19. Approximately 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.61.

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of bioMerieux to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.27.

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

