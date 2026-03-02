Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,833.50 and last traded at $1,826.1070. 11,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,989.15.

Biglari Trading Down 8.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,055.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,764.12.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BH.A) is a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Originally founded in 2008 as United States Steak Company, the firm rebranded to Biglari Holdings in 2013 to reflect its expanding investment focus. Under the leadership of founder, Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, the company pursues value-oriented acquisitions and portfolio management across multiple industries.

In the restaurant sector, Biglari Holdings operates two established casual-dining chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.