Belden Inc $BDC Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Belden worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Belden by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $720.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $372,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,359.07. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $384,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,530. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

