Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.1875.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Beam Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,614.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,678. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.