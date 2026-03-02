Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $13.0754 billion for the quarter.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women’s health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

