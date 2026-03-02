Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Bausch Health Cos from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Cos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bausch Health Cos has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Bausch Health Cos had a return on equity of 875.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Cos will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405,789 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

