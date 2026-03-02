Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $29,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $7,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,901,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 114,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 821,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 418,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.43 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 4.39%.Barrett Business Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

