Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of BBWI opened at $21.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,120,000 after purchasing an additional 733,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,991,000 after buying an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,081,000 after buying an additional 1,619,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

