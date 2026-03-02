Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Chamoun bought 31,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $248,440.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,618,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,871,150.58. This represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

