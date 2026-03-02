Barclays Cuts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $40.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

PECO opened at $39.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,169,000 after acquiring an additional 166,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,308,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,377,000 after purchasing an additional 325,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

